Fifth Third Bancorp Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $2,168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

