Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.64.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

