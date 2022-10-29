Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 90,483 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.84 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

