Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,251,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.86 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

GSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

