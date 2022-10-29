FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 21st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

FAT Brands stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.