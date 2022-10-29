FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 21st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Up 2.2 %
FAT Brands stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.10.
FAT Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.