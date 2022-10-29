FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 192,104 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.40% of FARO Technologies worth $41,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,224. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on FARO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

