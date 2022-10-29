Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 482,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,633.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,633.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,275 shares of company stock worth $170,311 over the last 90 days. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

