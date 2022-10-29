Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 150150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

