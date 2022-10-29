Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

