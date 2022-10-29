Facet Wealth Inc. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.