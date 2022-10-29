Facet Wealth Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

