Facet Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.