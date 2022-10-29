Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 480,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,989 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 204,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

