Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,450. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.