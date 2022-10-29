Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 5.1 %

Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 239,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,840. The company has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a P/E ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

