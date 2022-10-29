Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $359.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.64 and its 200 day moving average is $312.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.