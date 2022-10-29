Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 899,558 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899,558 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 120,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

