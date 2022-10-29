Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 257 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $143.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

