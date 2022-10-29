Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Netflix by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.8% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

