Evoke Wealth LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

EFG stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

