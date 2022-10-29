Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

