Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

