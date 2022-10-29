Everdome Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.53 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

