Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $122,883. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.