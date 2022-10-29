European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in European Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAC remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

