EthereumFair (ETF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $93.72 million and $2.39 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.76238617 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,605,215.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

