Ergo Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $121.23 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00009442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00268132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00709306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00568178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00231909 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,577,016 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

