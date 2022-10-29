Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.96.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

