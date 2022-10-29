Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,614. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

