Enigma (ENG) Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Enigma has a market cap of $82,585.94 and $111,097.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.84 or 0.31973333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012482 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.