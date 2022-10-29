Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.90) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Engie Price Performance

ENGI opened at €13.10 ($13.36) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.02. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($15.47).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

