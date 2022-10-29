Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.71-2.86 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.89.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

