Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.71-$2.86 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after acquiring an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Encompass Health by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 230,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

