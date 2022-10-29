Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.71-2.86 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,444. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.