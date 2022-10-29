Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 2,043,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,310. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 190.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 364.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 54.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 152.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

