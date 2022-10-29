Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Emera Trading Up 1.0 %
EMA opened at C$51.51 on Friday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.37. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2531713 EPS for the current year.
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
