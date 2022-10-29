Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.57 or 0.00270852 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $46.06 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.78 or 0.31891673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,623,149 coins. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.