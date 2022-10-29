ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $5.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,676.28 or 1.00010655 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32892335 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

