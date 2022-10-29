Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 11,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,495,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. 5,649,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

