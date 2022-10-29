Efinity Token (EFI) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $61.07 million and $1.10 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,815,983 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is enjin.io/products/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

