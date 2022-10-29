EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 612 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

