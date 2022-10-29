EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,042 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Target Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
