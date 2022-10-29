EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $730,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.