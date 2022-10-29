EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 10,630 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES



GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

