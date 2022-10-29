Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,305,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,891,000 after acquiring an additional 231,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

