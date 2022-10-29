Edward Jones Downgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Hold

Edward Jones cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on META. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 82.0% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,452,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,369 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.3% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

