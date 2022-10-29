Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JCI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. 3,355,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,381. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.