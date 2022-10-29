Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

