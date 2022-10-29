Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KYN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,199. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

