Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange Stock Up 1.7 %

Orange Company Profile

Orange stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 577,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,558. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.